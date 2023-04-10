Boise River flow rates increasing this week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation plan to increase river flows through the city of Boise to about 4,000 cubic feet per second by Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise River's flow rate through the city of Boise is already well above average, and it is expected to increase in the coming days.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation plan to continue to increase river flows during the week of April 10, with flood risk management releases increasing at a rate of no greater than 500 cubic feet per second each day, according to a news release from the Corps of Engineers' Walla Walla District office, which covers the Boise River basin.

The target rate is about 4,000 cfs by the end of Wednesday, April 12. The Corps of Engineers said the target may increase to 5,000 cfs by Friday, April 14, depending on weather conditions.

"The purpose of current flood risk management releases is to reduce the risk of flooding during periods of high snow runoff anticipated later this spring," according to the Corps of Engineers' news release.

The Boise River's flow rate at Glenwood Bridge had reached 3,000 cfs and was rising Monday afternoon. The average for April 10 dating back 41 years is 2,300 cfs. For perspective, the maximum for April 10 was 7,810 — that was April 10, 2017, during the spring that followed the "Snowmageddon" winter. The flow rate considered "safe" for floating is around 1,500 cfs.

Floating season typically doesn't begin on the Boise River until mid-June. Earlier, extreme caution is urged near the riverbanks, as the water is deep, cold and fast.

As snow melts, river flows may frequently change. Flows above 4,000 cfs may begin to inundate lower sections of the Boise River Greenbelt. A flow rate of 7,000 cfs as measured at the Glenwood Bridge is considered minor flood-stage level.

