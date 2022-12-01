Kirkham Hot Springs in Lowman, Idaho will soon see new upgrades

The new project comes after years of the forest service dealing with human waste left behind and mistreatment to the area.

LOWMAN, Idaho — The U.S Forest Service received funding from the Great American Outdoors Act and plans to spend $50,000 dollars on renovations at the Kirkham Hot Springs in Lowman, Idaho.

The project is still in its early stages, but according to Traci Weaver, a District Manager for the U. S. Forest Service, they plan to install boardwalks to keep people from trampling over vegetation, new interpretive signs, and changing rooms.

There is also talk about adding a concession to ensure that people are turned away when the parking lot is full and past visiting hours.

The new project comes after years of the forest service dealing with human waste left behind and mistreatment to the area.

"We talked about closing it this winter, but just didn't have the capacity to get that closure in place," Weaver said.

Weaver said the increased traffic over the years has also pushed wildlife away from an area they typically spend many winters in.

"The monarch butterfly is potentially going to be listed as an endangered species," Weaver said. "There's some milkweed there that is their favorite food."

Weaver added that wildlife tends to like the area because it does not get covered by as much snow in the winter as other forest areas close to the river, but increased traffic has pushed them out.

Due to the extreme mistreatment of the area, the forest service banned camping, opening up the hot springs for day use only. Now, the stress of opening the hot springs for day use relies on volunteers.

"So far I think things have improved this winter over last winter and I think it's the extra capacity we have with our community volunteers and folks just helping us keep an eye on things, but that's the biggest message, is that we all need to talk care of it to not risk having it closed,” Weaver said.

Weaver said keeping the hot springs open for day use will take more than help from volunteers, which is why renovations are necessary.

Day use passes are priced at $5 per car and operation hours are from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.

"We need folks to honor that, to pay the day-use fee so that they can help us maintain it, to avoid leaving any trash behind, pack it in pack it out,” Weaver said. "That takes everybody that uses it doing their part to be able to make sure we keep Kirkham open into the future."

The U.S. Forest Service will share redesign options for the public to weigh in.

New additions will not take place until 2023.

