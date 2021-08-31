Kirkham Hot Springs' main gate closed again after guests trash the site

The Forest Service says they closed the day-use gate due to an increase in littering and damage to the springs.

LOWMAN, Idaho — The Lowman Ranger District is reclosing the day-use gate at Kirkham Hot Springs due to an increase in litter and damage to the natural resource.



Officials say broken glass was found in the hot spring's pools, signs were broken and vandalized, and some visitors are not respecting the site's hours.

Forest Service staff have reported clogged spring pipes and say the upper pools were extensively modified, which caused flooding and diverted the hot springs' natural flow.

Officials added that the hot springs are sensitive ecosystems that support specialized life forms of algae, bacteria, plants, birds, animals, and insects. Trampling the pools' surrounding riparian area and continually rebuilding rock walls has big consequences to those specialized critters and can even damage fish habitat downstream.

The popular hot springs are located near Lowman and have been dealing with issues like this for months now.

In June, officials lauded measures taken to combat the trash and litter left behind by guests.

"We want to express our appreciation to the community for stepping in to pick up trash and help us manage this situation." Terre Pearson-Ramirez, the then-acting Lowman District Ranger, said at the time. "We have seen how valuable outdoor recreation is to our visitors and how important those visitors are to our community. We want to do our part to ensure that both have a safe and enjoyable experience."

Before measures were taken, Kirkham Hot Springs were plagued with dirty diapers, empty beer cans, and food wrappers left around the site.