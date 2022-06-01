Idaho Fish and Game stocks new community pond in Twin Falls

Idaho Fish and Game stocked the recently-developed pond in the Rock Creek RV Park in Twin Falls with rainbow trout in 2021 and April 2022.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With the help from Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways, Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has developed a new community fishing pond in the Rock Creek RV Park in Twin Falls.

IDFG's Magic Valley Region worked with the Twin Falls partner, as well as a local citizen, to identify where a new fishing pond could serve the community. The group selected the existing pond located upstream from Rock Creek Park.

According to Wednesday's news release, IDFG stocked rainbow trout in the pond in 2021. The catchable trout were stocked to see if the fish could survive the heat of the summer in the spring water.

The pond was stocked again in April 2022, with plans to stock it for a third time this month. The Twin Falls pond is located against a cliff at the southwest end of the Rock Creek RV Park.

IDFG said it hopes to bring grass carp to the pond to control the water's vegetation, which grows during the warmer summer months.

The pond will be stocked by IDFG when fish become available or for Idaho fishing events, such as Free Fishing Day.

Dierkes Lake, Rock Creek and the Snake River also offer community fishing close to Twin Falls. The Hagerman Wildlife Management Area, Filer Ponds, Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Crystal Springs Lake also will be stocked throughout the summer, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

To view the Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region's stocking schedule, click here.

