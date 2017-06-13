x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outdoors

Magic Valley rainbow trout stocking schedule

More than 30,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in June around the Magic Valley by Idaho Fish and Game.
Credit: thinkstock
File image of a man fly fishing in a river.

IDAHO, USA —

Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) released the stocking schedule for June across the Magic Valley region. 

IDFG hatchery personnel will be stocking more than 31,600 10” to 12" catchable rainbow trout throughout the month. 

The stocking schedule is tentative and will depend on the specific river, lake, and pond conditions, as well as weather and staffing constraints. 

People can learn more details about specific waters (including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules) by visiting IDFG’s Fishing Planner. 

Below is the tentative stocking schedule for each body of water, the week it will be stocked, and the quantity of fish.

Little Wood Reservoir

  • May 30 - June 3 
  • 6,000

Crystal Springs Lake 

  • June 6-10 
  • 300 

Niagara Springs  

  • June 6-10 
  • 250 

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 

  • June 6-10 
  • 450 

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond 

  • June 6-10 
  • 700 

South Fork Boise River 

  • June 6-10 
  • 950 

  

Salmon Falls Creek 

  • June 6-10 
  • 300 

  

Little Wood River 

  • June 6-10 
  • 650 

  

Freedom Park Pond 

  • June 6-10 
  • 775 

  

Big Wood River 

  • June 6-10 
  • 950 

  

Lower Lake Creek Lake 

  • June 6-10 
  • 350 

  

North Fork Big Wood River 

  • June 6-10 
  • 250 

  

Penny Lake 

  • June 6-10 
  • 500 

  

Warm Springs Creek 

  • June 6-10 
  • 475 

  

Trail Creek 

  • June 6-10 
  • 475 

  

Camas Kids Pond 

  • June 6-10 
  • 1,500 

  

Gavers Lagoon 

  • June 6-10 
  • 1,425 

  

Heagle Park Pond 

  • June 6-10 
  • 300 

  

Big Wood River 

  • June 13-17 
  • 950 

  

Lower Lake Creek Lake 

  • June 13-17 
  • 350 

  

North Fork Big Wood River 

  • June 13-17 
  • 225 

  

Penny Lake 

  • June 13-17 
  • 500 

  

Warm Springs Creek 

  • June 13-17 
  • 475 

  

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond 

  • June 13-17 
  • 500 

  

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 

  • June 13-17 
  • 250 

  

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 

  • June 13-17 
  • 250 

  

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 

  • June 13-17 
  • 250 

  

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond 

  • June 13-17 
  • 450 

  

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 

  • June 13-17 
  • 450 

  

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond 

  • June 13-17 
  • 700 

  

Featherville Dredge Pond 

  • June 13-17 
  • 1,000 

  

Big Smoky Creek 

  • June 13-17 
  • 1,000 

  

Little Smoky Creek 

  • June 13-17 
  • 1,400 

  

South Fork Boise River 

  • June 13-17 
  • 475 

  

Gooding Golf Course Pond 

  • June 13-17 
  • 500 

  

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 

  • June 20-24 
  • 475 

  

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond 

  • June 20-24 
  • 570 

  

Rock Creek 

  • June 20-24 
  • 1,275 

  

Crystal Springs Lake 

  • June 20-24 
  • 300 

  

Niagara Springs  

  • June 20-24 
  • 250 

  

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 

  • June 27-July 1 
  • 475 

  

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond 

  • June 27-July 1 
  • 570 

  

South Fork Boise River 

  • June 27-July 1 
  • 950 

  

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond 

  • June 27-July 1 
  • 450 

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Eagle Island State Park hosts 'Free Fishing Fiesta'