Magic Valley rainbow trout stocking schedule

Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) released the stocking schedule for June across the Magic Valley region.
IDFG hatchery personnel will be stocking more than 31,600 10” to 12" catchable rainbow trout throughout the month.
The stocking schedule is tentative and will depend on the specific river, lake, and pond conditions, as well as weather and staffing constraints.
People can learn more details about specific waters (including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules) by visiting IDFG’s Fishing Planner.
Below is the tentative stocking schedule for each body of water, the week it will be stocked, and the quantity of fish.
Little Wood Reservoir
- May 30 - June 3
- 6,000
Crystal Springs Lake
- June 6-10
- 300
Niagara Springs
- June 6-10
- 250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
- June 6-10
- 450
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
- June 6-10
- 700
South Fork Boise River
- June 6-10
- 950
Salmon Falls Creek
- June 6-10
- 300
Little Wood River
- June 6-10
- 650
Freedom Park Pond
- June 6-10
- 775
Big Wood River
- June 6-10
- 950
Lower Lake Creek Lake
- June 6-10
- 350
North Fork Big Wood River
- June 6-10
- 250
Penny Lake
- June 6-10
- 500
Warm Springs Creek
- June 6-10
- 475
Trail Creek
- June 6-10
- 475
Camas Kids Pond
- June 6-10
- 1,500
Gavers Lagoon
- June 6-10
- 1,425
Heagle Park Pond
- June 6-10
- 300
Big Wood River
- June 13-17
- 950
Lower Lake Creek Lake
- June 13-17
- 350
North Fork Big Wood River
- June 13-17
- 225
Penny Lake
- June 13-17
- 500
Warm Springs Creek
- June 13-17
- 475
Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond
- June 13-17
- 500
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2
- June 13-17
- 250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3
- June 13-17
- 250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4
- June 13-17
- 250
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
- June 13-17
- 450
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
- June 13-17
- 450
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
- June 13-17
- 700
Featherville Dredge Pond
- June 13-17
- 1,000
Big Smoky Creek
- June 13-17
- 1,000
Little Smoky Creek
- June 13-17
- 1,400
South Fork Boise River
- June 13-17
- 475
Gooding Golf Course Pond
- June 13-17
- 500
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
- June 20-24
- 475
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
- June 20-24
- 570
Rock Creek
- June 20-24
- 1,275
Crystal Springs Lake
- June 20-24
- 300
Niagara Springs
- June 20-24
- 250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
- June 27-July 1
- 475
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
- June 27-July 1
- 570
South Fork Boise River
- June 27-July 1
- 950
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
- June 27-July 1
- 450
