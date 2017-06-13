Magic Valley rainbow trout stocking schedule

More than 30,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in June around the Magic Valley by Idaho Fish and Game.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) released the stocking schedule for June across the Magic Valley region.

IDFG hatchery personnel will be stocking more than 31,600 10” to 12" catchable rainbow trout throughout the month.

The stocking schedule is tentative and will depend on the specific river, lake, and pond conditions, as well as weather and staffing constraints.

People can learn more details about specific waters (including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules) by visiting IDFG’s Fishing Planner.

Below is the tentative stocking schedule for each body of water, the week it will be stocked, and the quantity of fish.

Little Wood Reservoir

May 30 - June 3

6,000

Crystal Springs Lake

June 6-10

300

Niagara Springs

June 6-10

250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 6-10

450

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 6-10

700

South Fork Boise River

June 6-10

950

Salmon Falls Creek

June 6-10

300

Little Wood River

June 6-10

650

Freedom Park Pond

June 6-10

775

Big Wood River

June 6-10

950

Lower Lake Creek Lake

June 6-10

350

North Fork Big Wood River

June 6-10

250

Penny Lake

June 6-10

500

Warm Springs Creek

June 6-10

475

Trail Creek

June 6-10

475

Camas Kids Pond

June 6-10

1,500

Gavers Lagoon

June 6-10

1,425

Heagle Park Pond

June 6-10

300

Big Wood River

June 13-17

950

Lower Lake Creek Lake

June 13-17

350

North Fork Big Wood River

June 13-17

225

Penny Lake

June 13-17

500

Warm Springs Creek

June 13-17

475

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond

June 13-17

500

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2

June 13-17

250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3

June 13-17

250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4

June 13-17

250

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

June 13-17

450

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 13-17

450

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 13-17

700

Featherville Dredge Pond

June 13-17

1,000

Big Smoky Creek

June 13-17

1,000

Little Smoky Creek

June 13-17

1,400

South Fork Boise River

June 13-17

475

Gooding Golf Course Pond

June 13-17

500

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 20-24

475

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 20-24

570

Rock Creek

June 20-24

1,275

Crystal Springs Lake

June 20-24

300

Niagara Springs

June 20-24

250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 27-July 1

475

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 27-July 1

570

South Fork Boise River

June 27-July 1

950

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

June 27-July 1

450

