Ice fisherman celebrates huge catch on N. Idaho lake

Zach Nunemacher reeled in the biggest pike he's ever caught while ice fishing on Hayden Lake earlier this month.

You might think that fishing during the winter months might not be as eventful as other time of the year. Well, you would be wrong.

You just never know what you may catch when ice fishing in the Panhandle, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

On Feb. 12, Zach Nunemacher reeled in the biggest pike he's ever caught while ice fishing on Hayden Lake.

The fish weighed 31 pounds and measured 46.5 inches.

Fish and Game says this big pike did not break the state record, but it was an experience this angler will never forget and another great example of the unique trophy fishing that Idaho has to offer during the winter.

It took Zach a lot of patience and skill to reel in this big one.

Zach's dad, Mike, recounts the exciting experience: "The fish made several good runs, which made Zach realize the power and size of the fish he had hooked. Once the fish reached the ice hole he knew it was a big fish. Our first attempt to get the fish on ice failed and the fish swam off for another run. Zach patiently brought the fish back to the ice hole for the second time and we landed the fish. We high-fived and enjoyed the moment. What a perfect day on the ice."

Fish and Game says when most people think of ice fishing in the Panhandle Region, they picture fishing for panfish, bass, trout or kokanee.

More information about ice fishing can be found on their Ice Fishing website.