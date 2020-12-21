Ice fisherman lands record catch in Owyhee County reservoir

Idaho Fish and Game says Jordan Rodriquez caught a 2.27-pound Lahontan cutthroat trout in Grasmere Reservoir on Dec. 12. That’s a new certified weight state record.

BOISE, Idaho — An avid angler from Meridian has caught a new state record fish in Owyhee County.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says Jordan Rodriquez was ice fishing at Grasmere Reservoir on Dec. 12 when he landed a 2.27-pound Lahontan cutthroat trout.

That’s a new certified weight state record for that type of fish.

The previous 1.17-pound record was set by Hayleigh Urban earlier in September.

Certified weight state record fish require being weighed on a certified scale, while catch/release records are based on total length.