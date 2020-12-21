Ice fisherman lands record catch in Owyhee County reservoir

BOISE, Idaho — An avid angler from Meridian has caught a new state record fish in Owyhee County.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says Jordan Rodriquez was ice fishing at Grasmere Reservoir on Dec. 12 when he landed a 2.27-pound Lahontan cutthroat trout.
That’s a new certified weight state record for that type of fish.
The previous 1.17-pound record was set by Hayleigh Urban earlier in September.
Certified weight state record fish require being weighed on a certified scale, while catch/release records are based on total length.
While not native to Idaho, Lahontan cutthroat trout are originally native to the Lahontan Basin of northern Nevada, northeastern California and southeastern Oregon. They have been planted in several remote high dessert lakes in southwestern Idaho where they offer a chance to catch this unique variety of cutthroat trout.