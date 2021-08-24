City of Boise may buy more foothills land off Pierce Park Road

As part of the proposed deal, the current landowner agrees to donate a portion of the property's value to the city.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise proposes using open space levy funds to purchase 29 acres of property in the foothills along Pierce Park Road.

The land, owned by the Pursley family, is located between Polecat Reserve and Seaman's Gulch, two areas already used by the public as part of the Ridge to Rivers trail system.

City officials on Tuesday announced a proposal in which the city would purchase the land for $605,000, plus due-diligence costs. A spokeswoman for Mayor Lauren McLean said that is significantly lower than the overall value of the land. The Pursley family trust agreed to donate a portion of the value of the property, should City Council members approve the deal.

McLean said the area is an important one for public access.

"This agreement is a testament to the city's successful use of levy funds over the last two decades, and I look forward to building trail connections and protecting important wildlife habitat in the foothills from Highway 21 to old Highway 55," McLean said.

If the city acquires the land, the city would not develop trails or trailhead facilities right away, and existing informal and landowner allowed access would not be impacted by the purchase.

"This area is an integral part of the wildlife ecosystem in the northwest Boise Foothills, and this is an incredible opportunity to preserve it for generations to come," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "Ridge to Rivers users of all kinds will benefit from this addition."

Boise City Council members will consider the purchase at their next regularly scheduled meeting, set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.

Watch more Local News: