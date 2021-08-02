Access gate to Table Rock Road being moved

The Ada County Highway District says the upper gate is being move from its existing location to the end of the pavement, just past Wild Horse Lane.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District Commission has approved a resolution that will move an access gate on Table Rock Road.



The resolution was passed unanimously last Wednesday. It moves the upper gate on Table Rock Road from its existing location to the end of the pavement, just past Wild Horse Lane.



ACHD says it's moving the gate to help cutdown on illegal activities, mischief, and issues with parking. Visitors can still hike and enjoy the scenic mesa.

"In order for the Boise Foothills to remain a sanctuary for everyone to enjoy for years to come, we had to take necessary action," said ACHD Commission President Kent Goldthorpe. "We hope that this change will allow Table Rock Mesa residents to more peacefully enjoy their properties and alleviate undue burden on our law enforcement agencies."

The relocation will now only allow authorized vehicles to access private property near and around Table Rock Mesa. The highway district will also be putting "no parking" signs along the road to prevent visitors from parking illegally.



Co-applicants for the resolution to relocate the gate were Doug Bates of the Table Rock Access Advisory Committee and Janet Gallimore, executive director of the Idaho State Historical Society and historic preservation officer for the State of Idaho.



Bates owns the property on which the graveled right-of-way is located. The Idaho State Historical Society owns the gate that will be relocated and manages the state-owned lands on and around the Table Rock Mesa.



ACHD also received letters from the Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Boise Police Department in support of the relocation.

The sheriff's office noted regular enforcement is required to dissuade people from parking along the dirt road, which is causing deputies to conduct sometimes twice daily patrols in the area to keep the parking situation under control.



Over the years, neighbors, property owners and hikers have seen an increase in vandalism, litter, and graffiti in the graveled portion of upper Table Rock Road. In addition to the trash and destruction left behind, drug use and other illicit activities created public safety concerns.



The existing gate will be relocated to the public right-of-way past the graveled portion of the upper Table Rock Road. The resolution should also help to limit the creation of ruts and aid in preventing erosion and other damage to natural features and habitat.



The commission said they are hopeful that the additional steps will help to preserve the historic area that so many have come to enjoy as one of the area’s natural gems.

