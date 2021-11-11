Brundage eyes new lodge, terrain expansion

The resort's ten-year plan includes new ski-in, ski-out lodging, added amenities, and added ski lifts and runs.

Editor's note: The video above is from a January story on the change in ownership for Brundage Resort.

Brundage Mountain Resort is looking to the future in planning improvements to the McCall ski area.

Now under new ownership, the resort released its ten-year expansion plan on Thursday. The plan includes new ski-in, ski-out lodging, added amenities, and expanded ski terrain. The resort owners say they want to transform Brundage into a year-round destination, by expanding seasonal offerings outside of the winter months as well.

"For years, we've been listening to feedback and suggestions from our guests," said Brundage Mountain President and CEO, Bob Looper. "Three common themes always rise to the surface: add more lifts and terrain, improve the lodge facilities, and offer overnight accommodations. Our plan is to deliver on all three of those requests so we can continue to grow strategically and sustainably while preserving the classic Brundage vibe and family atmosphere."

Among the planned improvements are a new 20,000 square foot lodge with a food court, sit-down restaurant, full bar and coffee shop. The new facility, which also includes a "Mountain Adventure Center," will replace the existing day lodge.

Brundage is set to break ground on the lodge next year, with construction aimed at wrapping up in time for the 2023-2024 ski season.

The resort is also adding the Northwoods residential development near the mountain's base, a 37-acre site with ski-in, ski-out access to 21 single-family home sites, 22 cottages, and 45 townhomes. Brundage will begin construction next summer.

The ten-year plan also focuses on terrain expansion that will add new lifts and runs, as well as added lodge amenities.

"People can see that things are happening here at Brundage Mountain," said General Manager, Ken Rider. "It's exciting to be able to create a home-grown vision and make concrete plans to bring that to life in the not-so-distant future."

