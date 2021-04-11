Labor shortage to impact ski seasons for Bogus and Brundage

Idaho ski mountains are preparing for the first snowfall and hiring seasonal employees for the winter. However, they don't expect it to be easy.

BOISE, Idaho — As the first snowfall sits right around the corner, ski mountains around Idaho are preparing to hire many seasonal workers. However, a labor shortage has impacted countless industries and businesses across the Gem State.

The labor shortage has Bogus Basin General Manager Bran Wilson planning ahead. He's already hired 200 employees as Idaho heads into winter; however, he said 500 employees are needed by the holidays.

"This is early for us. Generally speaking, we don't really ramp up in hiring until the second or third week of November," Wilson said.

Bogus Basin is optimistic, according to Wilson, but they're still planning for the worst if needs aren't met.

Bogus is already looking at how they can provide the same experience for customers with 20% less staff - if need be. It's something they've even considered planning for in the past. Over a Brundage Mountain near McCall, they're asking those same questions.

"This is a tight year," Brundage Mountain Spokesperson April Whitney said. "I would just say I'd be very surprised if we had too many applicants."

Whitney said the Brundage year-round staff may have to wear different hats to fill the empty season positions; the highest demand is for food and beverage employees and lift operators.

Officials from both mountains said it's too early to tell how significant they will be impacted by the worker shortage, but they both boast perks to recruit employees like a free season pass, skiing during breaks and transportation up to the mountain.

Brundage added that they even have a fixed amount of available housing funds for candidates that may be limited by location.

Brundage is hosting a job fair on Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and welcomes anyone who may be interested in a position.

