Brundage Mountain ranked #2 among ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers

"The nature of this contest makes this award especially heart-warming," said resort spokesperson, April Whitney.

MCCALL, Idaho — Some exciting news for one of our Idaho mountain resorts.



USA Today honored Brundage Mountain Resort as the first runner up in its "2020 10-Best Reader's Choice Contest for Best Ski Resort."



Brundage placed second overall among nominees from across North America, falling right behind the number one spot which went to Sunshine Village in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

"The nature of this contest makes this award especially heart-warming," said resort spokesperson, April Whitney. "Above all, we want to thank all of our supporters who participated in the voting. For a locally-owned resort like Brundage to beat out much larger and better-known contenders is truly amazing."

Other finalists for the award included Copper Mountain, Kirkwood, Telluride, Lake Louise and SilverStar Mountain Resorts.

"It's really exciting to see Brundage Mountain's name right up there with these other industry leaders," said General Manager, Ken Rider. "Most of these contenders have large footprints, ski-in/ski-out lodging and a broad range of amenities."



The finalists were nominated by industry experts and the public had four full weeks to register votes for their favorites.



Brundage is planning to start its ski season in one week on Nov. 27.





