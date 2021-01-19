City of Boise to discuss conditions of Boise Foothills during Tuesday meeting

The meeting will include a presentation on the Ridge to Rivers partnership, goals of the program, trail management and more. It is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Editor's note: The above video discusses how to recreate responsibly in the Foothills.

The city of Boise is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the busiest trails in the Boise Foothills and how to make a plan for the future of the trails. The meeting is set to take place virtually at 6 p.m. and only 500 attendees will be permitted.

The meeting will include a presentation about the Ridge to Rivers partnership, the goals of the program, trail management and strategies for the increase in trail use.

The trails within the Foothills have been "used and abused" when conditions are muddy, according to a post from the Ridge to River Facebook page. Program organizers are urging hikers to avoid hiking through muddy trails to prevent further damage.

"There is no justification for trail use of this kind and our trails are going to be worse for the wear because of it," the post stated. "Please continue to be part of the solution and not the problem by following winter trail etiquette and turning around if you unexpectedly come to long muddy sections."

The Boise Parks and Recreation Dept. shared photos of the trail damage on their Facebook page.

"These photos are an important reminder that using muddy trails creates [irreparable] damage throughout the system," the post stated. "If you are making tracks, it's time to turn around. As temperatures warm during the day, please stick to all-weather options or the Boise River Greenbelt to prevent erosion. It's up to all of us to preserve the Boise Foothills trails we love for generations to come!"

For winter trail use tips and a list of all-weather trails, click here. For more information regarding Tuesday's meeting, click here.

