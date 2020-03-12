Hikers warned to stay off muddy trails in the Boise Foothills

When the trails are muddy people tend to avoid the mud and go off the trail. That tramples and kills vegetation and causes the trail to widen.

BOISE, Idaho — Crews who maintain the Ridge to Rivers trail system in the Boise Foothills have a message for you -- if the trail is muddy, don't use it.

Here is why.



When the trails are muddy people tend to avoid the mud and go off the trail.



The problem?



That tramples and kills vegetation and causes the trail to widen.



And as trails widen, erosion increases.



They also say when you go off trail drainage structures that divert water and erosion are trampled.

This makes them ineffective and can further erosion.



If you do encounter mud while on a hike, they say you should go through it.



If you do go on a hike this time of year, they recommend doing it early in the morning when the trails are harder.



You can check trail conditions daily by going online to RidgetoRivers.org.



But they say if you are leaving tracks – turn back.