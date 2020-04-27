As Boise Foothills trail use increases, so does litter

"All trail users need to pack out their own garbage - there is no one who will come along and do it for you."

BOISE, Idaho — (Editor's note: The video above is from a March 27 story about how to maintain social distancing on the trails.)

Beautiful weather coupled with Idaho's stay-at-home order has led to a major spike in people hitting the trails to hike, run and bike in the Foothills.

While much of the state is shut down, outdoor recreation is still permitted - and even encouraged, as long as trail users maintain social distance.

But according to Ridge to Rivers, not everyone heading outside is acting as a good steward of the trail system.

The "unprecedented" levels of use on the trials have also led to a major rise in people leaving trash and even human waste behind.

Those who visit the Foothills should remember to pick up after themselves and their animals, to ensure that the trails are as clean for the next user as they found it.