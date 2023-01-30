Chargers: 'We've agreed to terms' with Kellen Moore; former Boise State great headed to LA

One day after he and the Cowboys "parted ways," Moore is set to become the Chargers' new offensive coordinator.

LOS ANGELES — In an ad shown on Boise-area television, Kellen Moore already coaches Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on how to be a spokesman. Soon, Moore, 34, will be coaching Herbert on football things as the Chargers' new offensive coordinator.

"When Moore became available, the Chargers moved quickly and interviewed Moore on Sunday evening, agreeing to terms shortly thereafter to become the team's offensive coordinator," the Chargers said in a news release.

Moore will join the staff of Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who recently completed his second season in that position. Staley led the Chargers to a wildcard playoff spot. In that game on Jan. 14, the team fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-30. Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Chargers' OC for two seasons.

Before the start of the 2022 season, Moore was ranked second-best play caller in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, but lost their divisional playoff matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22 by a score of 19-12. During Moore's four seasons in Dallas, the Cowboys had the top-ranked offense in terms of yards in 2019 and 2021, and led the league in points scored in 2021.

Along with Moore, Cowboys' quarterback coach Doug Nussmeier, who played college football for the Idaho Vandals, will not be returning to the Dallas organization, as his contract has expired.

In the days after the Cowboys' exit from the playoffs, Moore interviewed for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job, which has since gone to Frank Reich.

Moore, from Prosser, Washington, became starting quarterback for the Boise State Broncos in 2008 as a redshirt freshman and continued in that role through the 2011 season, tallying a 50-3 record as a starter, setting a record for wins as a starting quarterback in NCAA Division I FBS football. Moore was a Heisman Trophy finalist following the 2010 season.

After college, Moore signed with the Detroit Lions in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. He joined the Cowboys in 2015 after three years on the Lions' practice squad.

Moore retired as a player in 2018, and became the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach the same year before serving as offensive coordinator from 2019 through the 2022 season.

we've agreed to terms with Kellen Moore to become our offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/KDeTPnvnFv — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 30, 2023