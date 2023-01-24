Panthers will hold second round of interviews with candidates

Carolina has conducted first interviews with nine candidates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers completed an interview with their ninth candidate for their head coaching position, and a team source tells WCNC Charlotte that the organization will now conduct a second round of interviews.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore interviewed with the team in person on Tuesday, two days after losing to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional round.

That rounded out a candidate pool nearing double digits with Moore joining Sean Payton, Mike Kafka, Ken Dorsey, Ejiro Evero, Shane Steichen, Frank Reich, Jim Caldwell, and interim coach Steve Wilks.

Carolina has satisfied the NFL's Rooney Rule by interviewing two external, minority candidates, so can make a hire at any time.

But going through a second round of interviews could put off any potential hire until next week.

That's because Steichen, the Eagles offensive coordinator and a strong candidate, cannot interview again until after Philadelphia plays in the NFC Championship game this Sunday.

