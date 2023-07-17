'We win, you win': Boise State offers a deal to keep fans coming back in 2023 season

Fans who purchase a limited-edition ticket for the Sept. 9 home opener vs. UCF automatically get a ticket for the next game. Freebies continue with each home win.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football wins will pay off for Bronco football fans in a new ticket promotion announced Monday.

Boise State Athletics has launched "We Win, You Win" — a progressive ticket promotion beginning with the Broncos' Sept. 9 home opener against the University of Central Florida.

Fans who purchase a limited-edition ticket to that UCF game for $125 and attend will automatically receive a complimentary digital ticket to the next week's home game against North Dakota. Those who use that free ticket to attend the North Dakota game and cheer the Broncos on to a win will automatically receive a complimentary digital ticket to the next home game on the schedule: Oct. 7 versus San Jose State.

That promotion will continue throughout the season with each Boise State home victory. Attendance at each game is required to earn any future free tickets. Potentially, that's all six Bronco home games for $125.

Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey called that "a heck of a deal."

"We believe the 'We Win, You Win' ticket promotion will be a fun way to start the season and hopefully, rewarding as well," Dickey said in a Boise State Athletics news release.

Tickets for the promotion will only be available to purchase through July 24. They may be purchased online through the Boise State Athletics ticket website, by calling 208-426-4737, or going to the ticket office located at the southwest corner of Albertsons Stadium.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 Boise State football season will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m.

The Broncos open the 2023 season on the road Sept. 2 at Washington. Fans interested in going to that game or the games at San Diego State, Memphis, Colorado State or Utah State may purchase tickets now. The priority deadline for seating assignments is Monday, July 31.

Details for the Fresno State game on Nov. 4 game had not yet been finalized as of the publication of this story (July 17). Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

