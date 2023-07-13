Boise State's Andy Avalos named to 2023 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Avalos is the only Mountain West coach in consideration for the coveted national award. The list of 21 coaches includes the likes of Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's third-year leader Andy Avalos is among 21 names in consideration for what is described as one of the most coveted coaching awards in all of college football.

Avalos on Thursday was named to the 2023 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year preseason watch list, joining the likes of Alabama's Nick Saban, Ohio State's Ryan Day and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The list includes 18 head football coaches from programs in a Power Five conference, making Avalos a unique finalist.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., announced Avalos and Tulane's Willie Fritz represent Group of Five schools on the national list. Fritz won the 2022 Dodd Trophy after leading the Green Wave to a 12-2 record and Cotton Bowl victory over the University of Southern California.

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman is the lone watch-list selection from an independent program. Also in a league of his own is Avalos, who is the only Mountain West coach on the 21-member watch list.

Chris Petersen is the only coach in Boise State history to win the award. Petersen in 2010 was named Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year following the Broncos' 12-1 campaign.

According to the Bobby Dodd Foundation, the 2023 preseason watch list was finalized using factors such as football success, graduation rate, Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and Academic Progress Rate (APR). Additionally, the award is selected based on a coach and program's commitment to service and charity.

In order to appear on the watch list, a coach's program must have an APR higher than 980. Thursday's news release said Boise State's APR was 982 last season. Coaches in their first year at a school are not eligible for the award.

"The Dodd Trophy is the most coveted coach of the year award because it holds coaches to a higher standard of commitment beyond their team's success on the field, but also to their involvement in the community and their student-athlete's achievements in the classroom," Boddy Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Chairman Jim Terry said.

Avalos, a former all-conference Bronco linebacker, took over the program in January 2021. The Broncos went 7-5 in his first season at the helm, before an impressive turnaround in 2022. Boise State is coming off a 10-4 season and Frisco Bowl win.

To learn more about the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award and to view the 21 coaches on the preseason watch list, click here.

