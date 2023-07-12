Taylen Green youth football camp coming to Boise July 27

The July 27 event in Boise includes training, combine testing, autographs and photos with the star quarterback, a 7-on-7 tournament, lineman challenge and more.

BOISE, Idaho — Rising Boise State quarterback Taylen Green continues to make an impact on the Treasure Valley community, and not just for his play on The Blue last fall.

Green has capitalized on new NIL opportunities, while creating a relationship with Bronco Nation. From Eagle Fun Days and the Cruisin' Hidden Springs Car Show, to autographs at the Blue & Orange Store and a partnership with Lithia Ford – Green is everywhere this offseason.

On Tuesday, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year announced he is hosting his first youth football camp in Boise on Thursday, July 27. While the location is still to be announced, the camp is set for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone between the age of 6 and 18 can register for the event, put on through Next Gen Camps. Participants will be grouped together based on age, ability and position.

The registration cost for Green's youth camp is $99. Each player will receive a camp t-shirt, in addition to autographs and photos with the Bronco quarterback.

Highlighted features for the event include specific position group training, combine testing, a 7-on-7 tournament for skill positions, a lineman challenge and unique drills for kickers and punters.

Stand up Boise! Proud to announce my first-ever football camp with @nxtgencamps 3-7 p.m. on July 27! The link is in my bio for camp. Can’t wait to see y’all there! pic.twitter.com/x9PRFl6fQ2 — Taylen Green (@taylengreen17) July 12, 2023

Training for the Taylen Green youth football camp is focused on increasing speed, strength and agility. According to the event's website, competition winners while receive prizes and a camper of the day will be recognized.

More information on the event and a registration link can be found by clicking here.

IFA, a full-service agency founded in 2009, represents Green for name, image and likeness (NIL). Green partnered with IFA back in June.

The agency's group of athletes includes Panthers' wide receiver Adam Thielen, Commanders' defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, Buccaneers' running back Rachaad White and Panthers' linebacker Frankie Luvu.

Green rides into the 2023 campaign after throwing for 2,042 yards and tallying 586 yards on the ground last fall. In 10 games as Boise State's starter, the Texas native totaled 24 touchdowns with six interceptions.

The Broncos face Washington in their season opener at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, with ABC televising the game on its flagship network of affiliated broadcast stations. The contest is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. MDT/12:30 p.m. PDT.

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.