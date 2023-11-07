Youth ball to The Blue: Longtime teammates bringing trust, talent to Boise State

Treyvon Tolmaire and Travis Anderson have played football together since they were kids. Ahead of their senior season, they are telling QBs "don't throw to Idaho."

BOISE, Idaho — It's a unique situation. Not only did Boise State football land a pair of commitments from the same high school – they play right next to each other.

Cornerback Treyvon Tolmaire and his teammate, safety Travis Anderson, will join the Broncos together in 2024 after their senior season at Mission Viejo.

"It's pretty cool man, because I've been playing with Travis since youth ball. We played in middle school and now high school, and now we're gonna go to college together to play ball," Tolmaire said. "That's kind of special because I feel like I've always known him, and it's like, I have a brother behind me who knows how I play. I know how he plays, so we can just play off each other."

With Tolmaire lined up in front of Anderson, the duo trusts each other to get the job done, and lock up offenses from sideline-to-sideline.

According to 247Sports, Tolmaire is the highest-rated recruit among Boise State's eight commitments in the 2024 class. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound cornerback announced his decision back on June 21.

Last season, he recorded 15 pass breakups and hauled in a pair of interceptions, while tallying 30 total tackles.

Tolmaire credits his basketball background for his versatile defensive coverage.

"Kind of just a natural transition. Defensive slides, to being phased as a DB – it's just kind of all synced in one," Tolmaire said.

Anderson applauds Tolmaire as a patient cornerback, who uses a high football IQ to understand concepts and what a wide receiver is doing each rep.

"I trust him a lot. Every time he is on my side, I'm like 'Trav I know you got me,' and I got him," Anderson said.

Anderson – a 6-foot, 175-pound safety – intercepted nine passes his junior year. The three-star prospect committed to the Broncos on June 16. He told KTVB he will do whatever it takes to get to the football.

"I go get it. You know, I really don't care. Yeah, I mean, I'm sorry Trey but I kind of feel a couple of those picks I think last year," Anderson said laughingly. "But, whenever the ball's in the air, I gotta go get it. You know, that's always my instinct. I played center field in baseball, so it kind of translates over, tracking the ball down."

With high expectations for their upcoming senior season, the pair has adopted a new mantra after thinking about the Gem State.

"With me and Trav on the same side of the field – like I'm on the right side corner and he's on the right side being safety – you don't throw to Idaho. You don't go that way," Tolmaire said.

The Mission Viejo to Boise State pipeline is already strong. Chandler Hutchison was a Bronco on his way to becoming a first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

Shawn Modster had the same path, becoming an All-Mountain West wide receiver. The newcomers look to carry on that tradition of success.

"Happy to get up there, really happy to get up there, and I want [people] to know me and Trey are in town, and we're ready to compete and ball," Anderson said.

Tolmaire has a similar message, telling KTVB he is "here to prove a lot of people wrong, and a lot of people right."

