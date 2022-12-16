Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Saturday at 6 p.m. MT

Join Jay Tust and Brady Frederick live in the Lone Star State on KTVB Channel 7 for a preview of Boise State's Frisco Bowl showdown against North Texas.

BOISE, Idaho — Two squads look to avenge conference championship losses and springboard their offseasons Saturday when Boise State and North Texas square off in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium.

Despite earning bowl eligibility in 25-consecutive seasons, the Broncos will make their first bowl game appearance since 2019 against the Mean Green. The Frisco invite is North Texas' sixth in the past seven seasons.

Boise State and North Texas have played each other six times before, with each team winning three of those games. In the most recent meeting, Boise State won 59-0 on Oct. 21, 2000.

ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Boise State a 66.3% chance to hoist its first bowl trophy since 2017. The platform's PickCenter also favors the blue and orange by 10.5, with an over/under of 59.5.

Kickoff in the Lone Star State is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. MT Saturday on ESPN. For more information on ways to watch and listen to the game, matchup statistics, odds and predictions, breakout features and more, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide.

Before action gets underway in Texas, tune into the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT Saturday for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos' battle with the Mean Green.

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick will take Bronco Nation right up to kickoff with all things Boise State on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app.

The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews, injury updates, players to watch and more, live from the sidelines of Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Bronco Nation can follow Boise State's bout with North Texas from anywhere with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog. The Game Tracker features a real-time scoreboard and the latest updates from Tust, Frederick and Boise State football.

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel and the KTVB mobile app.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the Frisco Bowl for a recap, highlights and comments from Boise State vs. North Texas.

OFFENSE

Passing:

Taylen Green: 153-of-249, 1,905 yards, 13 TDs, 6 INTs

Austin Aune: 215-of-379, 3,309 yards, 32 TDs, 13 INTs

Rushing:

George Holani: 214 carries, 1,133 yards, 10 TDs

Adeyi Ayo: 98 carries, 746 yards, 4 TDs

Note: North Texas has three players with over 500 rushing yards and four or more rushing touchdowns.

Receiving:

Latrell Caples: 45 receptions, 462 yards, 4 TDs

Roderic Burns: 37 receptions, 650 yards, 1 TD

DEFENSE

Tackles:

DJ Schramm: 99 total (46 solo, 53 assists)

KD Davis: 132 total (68 solo, 64 assists)

Sacks:

Ezekiel Noa and Demitri Washington: 4.5 each

Mazin Richards: 7.5

Interceptions:

JL Skinner: 4

Ridge Texada: 3