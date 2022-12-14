Dirk Koetter reflects on year with Broncos, Taylen Green ahead of coaching finale

"I want to leave him with a win. Taylen has progressed so far, so fast. I'd love to leave Taylen with something to build on going into next year," Koetter said.

BOISE, Idaho — When Boise State takes the field Saturday in Frisco, it will mark the final game of interim offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter's illustrious coaching career.

Koetter's impressive NFL and college coaching experience made an immediate impact in transforming the Broncos' offense into one of the best in the Mountain West Conference. When Koetter stepped into the OC role mid-season, he made it clear this was a one-year deal.

"I've already said my goodbyes to football once and was happy without it," Koetter said. "You know, it's somebody else's time, but I've enjoyed spending time around these players and these coaches. Try to close it out the right way."

Earlier in the 2022 season, Koetter called jumping in as offensive coordinator an experiment, and so far, it has gone very well.

Boise State (9-4, 8-0 MW) redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green has thrived under Koetter's leadership, going 7-2 as the starter behind center and capturing Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

Now, the season-saving duo prepares for their final game together against North Texas (7-6, 6-2 C-USA) in the Frisco Bowl. Koetter said he hopes he can leave Green with one last departing moment.

"I want to leave him with a win. You know, Taylen has progressed so far, so fast. I'd love to leave Taylen with something to build on going into next year," Koetter said. "Again, the sky's the limit. After the season's over, I'll give him some things I think he needs to work on in the offseason, but at that point that's just my opinion, that's somebody else's."

In the midst of the excitement of playing a bowl game in the Lone Star State, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos is tasked with making a huge hire.

Earlier in the year, Avalos said he wanted to have the next offensive coordinator figured out by early signing day on Dec. 21. On Monday, Avalos said the Broncos are on target to meet that deadline, prompting Bronco Nation to watch out for an announcement from the program.

Avalos spoke confidently when it comes to the interest in coaching on The Blue during this week's press conference. Boise State has upcoming talent and Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey guiding the way with improvement to the program's brand and facilities.

"We have a great opportunity to make huge strides as we move forward here. Where we're at right now, in terms of where we were two years ago, it's not even close," Avalos said. "We do have a lot of pieces in place, and we got great young men, and this is an unbelievable city and an unbelievable university that we're so blessed to be a part of. It is about narrowing it down and it always starts with people. Who they are, they're ability to motivate, to lead and then obviously, their performance, their knowledge, their organization, their experience."

The Boise State football program looks to capture its first win in a bowl game since 2017 Saturday when the Broncos face off with North Texas in the Frisco Bowl.

