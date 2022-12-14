Boise State takes down New Orleans for eighth straight win

Second-year freshman Kobe Young led Boise State with 16 points off the bench Tuesday. Max Rice added 12 points and Naje Smith recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

BOISE, Idaho — Kobe Young's 16 points off of the bench helped Boise State men's basketball to a 91-50 victory against New Orleans on Tuesday night for the Broncos' eighth-straight win.

The second-year freshman out of Pasco, Wash., was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Broncos (9-2).

"I think I said this yesterday, it's infinite patience produces immediate results," head coach Leon Rice said. "I have to keep patient with all these guys cause I know how good they're gonna be, but you know, Kobe went out and had immediate results with it today. Proud of him and happy for him."

Young had scored just seven points this season before his career-best night.

"It felt good," Young said. "I bought in to what we own and all the guys were telling me at practice to just keep going and keep fighting out there. Then when I got my shot in the game it really helped me build the confidence to just keep going."

Max Rice added 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Naje Smith was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Jordan Johnson led the Privateers (2-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 10 points for New Orleans. In addition, Marquez Cooper finished with nine points and three steals.

Boise State entered halftime up 42-28.

The Broncos shot 54% from deep in the first half Tuesday and the bench scored 43 of Boise State's 91 points.

True-freshman guard Jace Whiting recorded career-highs in points (nine), assists (four), minutes (31), three-pointers made (two) and field-goals made (three) in the win over the Privateers.

Boise State opened the second half on a 24-0 scoring run that spanned nearly 10 minutes, eventually winning its eight-straight contest 91-50. The 41-point margin is the Broncos' largest of 2022.

The Broncos host Oakland at 2 p.m. MT on Sunday, Dec. 18, before closing out non-conference play on the road against Santa Clara (Dec. 22).

