BOISE, Idaho — Senior quarterback Jaylon Henderson threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 19 Boise State Broncos to a 31-10 victory over Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors in the Mountain West Conference Championship game at Albertson Stadium on Saturday.

Boise State (12-1, No. 19 CFP) won its second conference title in three years, beating Hawai'i again this season after winning the October 12th meeting, 59-37.

After rolling up 518 yards of offense in the first game, the Broncos leaned on their defense in the rematch. The Broncos made two defensive stands inside the 5, once in the second quarter and another early in the third.

The Broncos also had to pivotal turnovers on defense. A strip-sack by DT Sonatane Lui set the Broncos' offense in the redzone in the final minutes of the second quarter, which would lead to a Boise State touchdown.

Senior safety Kekoa Nawahine also had an interception in the Broncos' endzone when Hawai'i was marching down the field.

Hawai'i (9-5) was making its first appearance in the Mountain West Conference Championship game and their first conference title game since the WAC title game in 2007.

Looking ahead, the Broncos are likely heading to the Las Vegas Bowl, unless they jump the 12-1 No. 17 Memphis Tigers, who beat the No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats 29-24 in the American Athletic Conference Championship game on Saturday, in the College Football Playoff Rankings, which is unlikely.

For Hawai'i, they will likely be staying home this bowl season when they play in the Hawai'i Bowl.

RELATED: Watch Boise State post-game coverage live from the Blue after the Broncos win the Mountain West Conference Championship

Slideshow: Hawai'i vs. Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin has water dumped on him after winning the Mountain West Championship over Hawaii in a NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) goes airborne over Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley, middle, and Hawaii defensive back Ikem Okeke, right, for a 5 yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) scrambles with the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson, right, scrambles away from Hawaii defensive lineman Derek Thomas, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State offensive lineman John Molchon (77) lifts Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) up high in the air after a 5 yard touchdown run against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) throws the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Hawaii wide receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh, center, is pulled down by Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones, bottom, as Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver, left, and Boise State cornerback Jalen Walker, right, move in to help with the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd II, left, turns back to catch the ball in front of Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Hawaii running back Miles Reed, center, breaks away from the Boise State defense on a 25 yard run during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) looks to throw the ball against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui (98) celebrates with a Mountain West and We Want Bama sign on the awards stand with Boise State President Marlene Tromp, left, after the Mountain West Championship game an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Hawaii wide receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh (3) tries to spin away from Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho (28) on a run during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

RELATED: Game Tracker: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors vs. Boise State Broncos

Watch more Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist: