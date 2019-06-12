BOISE, Idaho — The No. 19 Boise State Broncos and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors will face off in the Mountain West Conference Championship game at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Keep up with the game's scores and updates from the title game with our Game Tracker and live blog.

Boise State is hosting the conference title game for the third straight year and ended the regular season 11-1 and 8-0 in Mountain West play. The Broncos are 2-1 in conference championship games and lost to Fresno State in heartbreaking fashion last season in overtime. Much like last season, the Broncos have already played Hawai'i (9-4, 5-3) earlier this season.

On Oct. 12, Boise State dominated Hawai'i 59-37. Since then, the Broncos have gone with senior Jaylon Henderson as the starting quarterback for three straight games after freshman Hank Bachmeier took a big hit during the Hawai'i game, which forced him to miss several games, and sophomore Chase Cord was also banged up.

Hawai'i has also gone through some changes since October. They're now playing two different quarterbacks - Cole McDonald and Chevan Corderio - who have combined for over 4,300 passing yards this season.

