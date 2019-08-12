BOISE, Idaho — The No. 19 Boise State Broncos are Mountain West Champions for the second time in three years after the Broncos dominated the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors 31-10 at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Boise State is now 12-1 and 9-0 in conference play on the season.

Following the win, watch a live stream of the championship ceremony and the post-game press conference, where coach Bryan Harsin and several Broncos will speak to the media about Boise State becoming conference champions again.

This is coach Bryan Harsin's fourth conference title since he took over for Chris Petersen six years ago.

In his fourth career start, senior quarterback Jaylon Henderson ended the game 20 of 29 completions for 212 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Henderson also had 51 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Freshman running back George Holani once again led the Broncos' running back committee with 16 carries for 67 yards.

In the Group of 5's bid for the Cotton Bowl, the Memphis Tigers did beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 29-24 in the American Athletic Conference Championship game. The Tigers are ranked No. 17, two spots ahead of the Broncos. Memphis is likely going to the Cotton Bowl, but Boise State's bowl destination will be announced tomorrow, on Selection Sunday.

RELATED: Watch: Mountain West Championship news conference ahead of Saturday's match-up

RELATED: Boise State football: The Curtis Weaver photo collection

RELATED: Boise State's Weaver, Williams and Holani bring home MW Player of the Year awards

RELATED: Game Tracker: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors vs. Boise State Broncos

Slideshow: Hawai'i vs. Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin has water dumped on him after winning the Mountain West Championship over Hawaii in a NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) goes airborne over Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley, middle, and Hawaii defensive back Ikem Okeke, right, for a 5 yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) scrambles with the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson, right, scrambles away from Hawaii defensive lineman Derek Thomas, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State offensive lineman John Molchon (77) lifts Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) up high in the air after a 5 yard touchdown run against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) throws the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Hawaii wide receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh, center, is pulled down by Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones, bottom, as Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver, left, and Boise State cornerback Jalen Walker, right, move in to help with the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd II, left, turns back to catch the ball in front of Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Hawaii running back Miles Reed, center, breaks away from the Boise State defense on a 25 yard run during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) looks to throw the ball against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui (98) celebrates with a Mountain West and We Want Bama sign on the awards stand with Boise State President Marlene Tromp, left, after the Mountain West Championship game an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Hawaii wide receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh (3) tries to spin away from Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho (28) on a run during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

RELATED: Bronco Roundup Game Day highlights for the Mountain West championship

Watch more Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist: