Minnesota Vikings' Alexander Mattison returning to Treasure Valley for upcoming free youth camp

The one-day I Am Gifted football and life skills camp is scheduled for July 8 at Kuna High School.

BOISE, Idaho — Alexander Mattison was a star running back for the Boise State Football team, and he’s now playing in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings. Before the new season begins, he’ll be back in Idaho hosting a free football camp at Kuna High School for kids in grades 1-12.

Mattison said he’ll bring some of his former Boise State football buddies with him, and even some fellow NFL players. The camp is filled with football drills, and there will be a focus on life skills, too.

Mattison is partnering with Greg Bell’s Athletes For Life Foundation to bring the #IAMGIFTED football and life skills camp to our valley completely free of charge on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Through his #IAMGIFTED Foundation, Mattison’s goal is to provide dream chasing opportunities for kids, while emphasizing the power of positive mental health. This camp does just that.

"They'll get a glimpse of us really emphasizing the importance of life skills outside of football, and then giving them some great drills and some great work on the field as well," Mattison said.

Everyone was born with a gift, Mattison said, and he wants all children to believe that about themselves.

"Whatever that gift may be, it's within, and they just have to find it, embrace it and use it to shed light in this world," he said.

Mattison is hoping for a big turnout, and he wants Idaho families who can’t afford to send their kids to football camp will take advantage of this wonderful free opportunity.

"When I was a kid, when I was six years old and I fell in love with the game of football, I didn't have that for me," he said. "Now that I'm in a position where I can give back to my community that gave back to me so much, it's an amazing opportunity for me to go out there and just provide these kids with an opportunity."

To register your child for this free camp, go to the Athletes for Life website. athletesforlife.org.

Mattison joined our Wake Up Idaho team this morning live from Minnesota, where he is busy getting ready for the football season. Although his workplace is 1,450 miles from the Blue Turf, and his work clothes are Vikings purple and gold, he said, "I bleed blue to this day."

"I created some of the most pivotal memories of my life there in Boise, and I'll always be connected. It's a second home for me," Mattison said. "I would love to just continue to come back and uplift those kids."

How would you like to send your kid to Alexander Mattison’s *FREE* football camp at Kuna High School on July 8th? He... Posted by Maggie O'Mara on Thursday, June 15, 2023