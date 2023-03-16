x
Vikings bring back RB Alexander Mattison

The third-round 2019 draft pick out of Boise State has rushed for 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career, with an average of 4.1 yards per attempt.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) on the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a new contract with running back Alexander Mattison, who has served as a reliable backup to Dalvin Cook over the last four seasons.

The Vikings finalized the deal on Thursday, a day after Mattison became an unrestricted free agent. The third-round 2019 draft pick out of Boise State has rushed for 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career, with an average of 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has 70 receptions for 526 yards and three scores.

Mattison has three career 100-yard rushing games in relief of Cook, who has a salary-cap hit of more than $14 million. For the first time in six seasons, Cook played in every game for the Vikings in 2022.

