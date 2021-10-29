Game Tracker: Boise State vs. Colorado State

Don't miss any of the action from Saturday's game with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 28.

The Boise State Broncos (3-4, 1-2) are in uncharted waters as the team continues to find consistency, however, head coach Andy Avalos and the Broncos have a chance to right the ship when they play the Colorado State Rams on Saturday night.

The Rams (3-4, 2-1) will hope to get their first-ever win against the Broncos when Boise State travels to Fort Collins, CO. Since the Broncos joined the Mountain West Conference in 2011, Boise State is 10-0 all-time against Colorado State.

Saturday's conference matchup is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. MT and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Find KTVB's Game Day Guide here for everything Bronco Nation needs to know about Boise State's conference game on Saturday night.

Bronco Nation can keep up with all the scores, updates and highlights from Saturday's game with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

Scroll down to find KTVB's Game Tracker, which will have the latest scores and a live blog with the latest tweets and updates from KTVB's Jay Tust and Will Hall.

For more ways to keep up with Saturday's game, click here.

Following the end of the Broncos' home opener, check out KTVB.COM and the KTVB app for post-game interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and several Boise State players and coaches.

Editor's Note: To never miss a beat of Boise State football news this season, make sure to download the KTVB app for the latest updates, stories and scores.