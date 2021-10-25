Game Day Guide: Boise State vs. Colorado State

Here's everything that Bronco Nation needs to know about Boise State's conference matchup against Colorado State.

Since Boise State University joined the Mountain West Conference, there are few teams that the Broncos have dialed in like the Colorado State Rams. However, during the Broncos' worst start since the 1990s, Boise State has a lot riding on this Mountain Division matchup.

Boise State is 10-0 against the Rams since 2011 but after losing three straight games on The Blue and a 3-4 record after the bye week, there are plenty of questions about the Broncos.

In Las Vegas, sports bettors currently have Boise State favored by 2.5 points and set the over/under at 51.5 points.

The Broncos are scheduled to take on Colorado State at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, CO, at 5 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Leading up to the conference matchup, Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio said the Rams have yet to beat the Broncos in conference play and it would be a great accomplishment but there's a reason they haven't yet.

"We've mentioned it to the players. We haven't beaten Boise," he said. "That's the high-water mark in the conference. To their credit, they've done it year in and year out. They've established that, that tradition, that watermark. So if you want to build your program, you want to try to get those wins against those premier teams. That's a premier team."

Colorado State is the only Mountain West team who has yet to beat Boise State in conference play - ever.

For Boise State first-year head coach Andy Avalos, what concerns him the most about the Rams' defense is their experience up front.

"I mean their D line is full of grads and seniors and their inside linebackers again," Avalos said during Monday's press conference. "They're back to full strength with everyone being back in the lineup and they've done a great job against the run game since those guys have been back. And not only that the pressure on the quarterback, they have a fair amount of six-man pressures that we're going to have to be able to handle."

On offense, Rams tight end Trey McBride will get plenty of the Broncos' attention on defense.

"You know he's considered one of the best tight ends in the nation for a reason," Avalos said. "You put that along with his length and his size and his ability to run and there's - you just don't see as many tight ends that can do it all like this day and age."

GAME INFORMATION

Boise State (3-4, 1-2 MWC) vs. Colorado State (3-4, 2-1 MWC)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, Colorado Capacity: 36,500

Kickoff: 5 p.m. MT

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Weather: High of 65 degrees, low of 32 degrees and a slight chance of rain

ON TV

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight: Channel 139 / 1139 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 221

Dish Network: Channel 158

Cox: Channel 234

BRONCOS-RAMS SERIES

Since Boise State joined the Mountain West Conference in 2011, the Broncos are 10-0 all-time against Colorado State. The Rams will be looking for their first-ever win over the Broncos on Saturday night.

"We are really excited and locked in to get ready for this game against Boise State - a team that we have never beaten," Rams head coach Steve Addazio said in his weekly press conference.

Boise State's all-time record against Colorado State:

No. 12, 2020 - W - 52-21 (Boise)

Nov. 29, 2019 - W, 31-24 (Fort Collins)

Oct. 19, 2018 - W, 56-28 (Boise)

Nov. 11, 2017 - W, 59-52 (OT) (Fort Collins)

Oct. 15, 2016 - W, 28-23 (Boise)

Oct. 10, 2015 - W, 41-10 (Fort Collins)

Sept. 6, 2014 - W, 37-24 (Boise)

Nov. 2, 2013 - W, 42-30 (Fort Collins)

Nov. 17, 2012 - W, 42-14 (Boise)

Oct. 15, 2011 - W, 63-13 (Fort Collins)

