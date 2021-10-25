How to watch Boise State play Colorado State on Saturday

After their late bye week, the Boise State Broncos are looking to play up to their full potential against Colorado State on Saturday.

After a bye week, the Boise State football team is set to return to the field this week when they take on Mountain West Conference foe Colorado State in Fort Collins, CO on Saturday.

The Broncos (3-4, 1-2) enter the Mountain Division matchup against the Rams (3-4, 2-1) after they had a week to regroup from their 17-24 loss to the Air Force Falcons on The Blue. For the first time since 1996, Boise State has lost three-straight games at home. During the 1996 and 1997 seasons, the Broncos had a five-game losing streak on The Blue.

For Colorado State, the Rams will be searching for their first-ever win against Boise State. Since the Broncos joined the Rams in the Mountain West Conference in 2011, Boise State is 10-0 against Colorado State.

"We are really excited and locked in to get ready for this game against Boise State - a team that we have never beaten," Rams head coach Steve Addazio said in his weekly press conference.

During their bye week, Andy Avalos and the Broncos focused on consistency and the teams' mentality.

"I think number one, it starts with the purpose mentality always starts with the purpose, why are we doing what we're doing, how do we approach every single day, how competitive, are we every day and that starts with how we get here in the mornings," Avalos said during his press conference on Monday. "That mentality doesn't start on the field, it starts in the meetings and being prepared. If you're prepared in the meetings and we do a great job as coaches, and we set that mentality through how we teach the fundamentals and technique, it provides confidence."

ON TV

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight: Channel 139 / 1139 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 221

Dish Network: Channel 158

Cox: Channel 234

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the Paramount+, available in Apple and Android app stores.

Editor's Note: To never miss a beat of Boise State football news this season, make sure to download the KTVB app for the latest updates, stories and scores.