Former Boise State QB Bush Hamdan named Bronco offensive coordinator

Former Boise State quarterback and 14-year coaching veteran Bush Hamdan has been named the Broncos' new offensive coordinator, head coach Andy Avalos announced.

Upon final contract approval by the State Board of Education, Hamdan will return to the City of Trees as OC and quarterbacks coach. Hamdan played behind center on The Blue from 2004 to 2008.

"We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family," Avalos said. "Bush is a proven coach at all levels of collegiate and professional football. We were very diligent in our process and there is no question he will be a huge part of the development of our program as we continue to grow forward."

Hamdan is getting a two-year, $825,000 deal at Boise State, approximately a 40% raise for the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach position:

Year one: $400,000

Year two: $425,000

Hamdan served as the wide receivers coach at Missouri from 2020 to 2021 and coached quarterbacks for the Tigers from 2020 to 2022. Missouri earned bowl eligibility in each season with Hamdan on its staff.

Watch Avalos' full press conference Wednesday on hiring Hamdan:

The former Bronco joined Chris Petersen as an offensive quality control coach at Washington in 2015 after one season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Davidson.

Hamdan was then promoted to wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator the next season. In 2018 and 2019, Hamdan served as the Huskies' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, where Washington won the Pac-12 behind quarterback Jacob Eason.

Eason went on to be selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Husky wide receiver John Ross III also earned All-American honors and was taken No. 9 overall in the draft the year Hamdan coached the wideouts and coordinated Washington's pass game.

Prior to Seattle, Hamdan coached at Arkansas State (2013) and Florida (2012). Hamdan and Avalos coached together at Sacramento State in 2011, when Hamdan was tight ends coach and Avalos was a graduate assistant.