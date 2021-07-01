At least 2 former Boise State assistant coaches will join Bryan Harsin at Auburn

The former head coach of the Broncos will likely take at least one assistant coach from the offense and defense.

BOISE, Idaho — New Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin is taking at least two former Boise State assistants with him to the SEC, according to multiple sources.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding and offensive line coach Brad Bedell will join the Auburn coaching staff, however, their specific roles were not shared.

Schmedding served as the Broncos defensive coordinator in each of the last two seasons, a position he was elevated to after former Boise State assistant and current head coaching candidate Andy Avalos filled the defensive coordinator opening at Oregon in Feb. 2019. Schmedding also oversaw both inside and outside linebackers while with the Broncos.

Prior to his arrival in Boise, Schmedding spent 15 seasons at Eastern Washington. He served as the Eagles defensive coordinator from 2015-18 but also coached special teams, linebackers, safeties, nickels and rovers during his time in Cheney, WA.

Bedell just wrapped up his fourth season at Boise State. He was hired after long-time assistant Scott Huff left his alma mater to join a staff that, at the time, was led by Chris Petersen at the University of Washington. Bedell also had "run game coordinator" added to his title prior to the 2020 season.

This will be the third different school that Harsin has brought Bedell to. The two also worked together during Harsin's one and only year as the head coach at Arkansas State. Bedell then spent time at Baylor and Lamar before reuniting with Harsin in Boise.

Bedell coached an offensive unit that placed two guys in the NFL just last year. Former All-Mountain West left tackle Ezra Cleveland was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, while guard John Molchon signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and earned a spot on their 53-man roster.