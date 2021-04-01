Watch live now: Boise State to introduce new Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey

We will live stream Monday's press conference on KTVB.COM and our YouTube Channel.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University announced Saturday that it has hired Jeramiah Dickey to be the Broncos' new Director of Athletics.

BSU President Dr. Marlene Tromp, Dickey and Randy Hales, a chair member of the committee that selected Dickey, will hold a press conference at noon on Monday, Jan. 4.

We will broadcast that press conference live on KTVB.COM in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

The hiring of Dickey as the university's new athletic director ended the university's 73-day search to replace former director of athletics Curt Apsey, who stepped down from his position on Oct. 21.

Dickey comes to Boise from Baylor University where he has served as Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics since February 2017.

"I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead Bronco Athletics," said Dickey. "There is no question the Boise State national brand resonates at the highest levels in college athletics. The successes surrounding all of Bronco Athletics are well known. I am looking forward to working with President Tromp as we build on that solid foundation of all of our programs."

Tromp said that Dickey rose to the top of the candidate pool.

"His blue -collar work ethic, humility, rich past experience, and extraordinary performance make him an excellent fit for advancing Boise State," Tromp said.

Dickey has experience leading one of the top Power 5 athletic departments in the country and cultivating season-ticket holders at a Group of 5 football program.

At Baylor, Dickey most recently provided leadership, operational oversight and team vision to the Bears' external relations, business operations, facilities, event management, capital projects, equipment, information technology and human resources units, while also serving as sport program administrator for football, overseeing scheduling, operational organization and initiatives through collaboration with the head coach and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades.



Prior to his time at Baylor, Dickey worked as Deputy Athletics Director at the University of Houston, providing Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Hunter Yurachek, now the Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at the University of Arkansas, day-to-day support in the oversight of the department, while also serving as the sport program administrator for football.



Dickey earned a bachelor's degree in sport management from the University of Texas in 2004 and a master's of sport science and coaching from Akron in 2018. He and his wife, Elizabeth, have a daughter, Emerson, and two sons, Elijah and Easton.





Here is a timeline of Dickey's work history in college athletics:

Baylor University

Associate Vice President for Athletics (February 2018-January 2020)

Associate Vice President of Athletic Operations (February 2017-February 2018)



University of Houston

Deputy Athletics Director (May 2015-February 2017)

Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations (March 2014-May 2015)

Associate Athletics Director for External Relations (August 2012-March 2014)

Associate Athletics Director for Development (May 2010-August 2012)



University of Akron

Assistant Athletics Director for Development (January 2007-May 2010)



University of Texas at El Paso

Assistant Director for Athletics Development (July 2005-December 2006)

Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions (June 2004-June 2005)

Marketing and Promotions Assistant (July 2003-May 2004)

Watch more Sports: