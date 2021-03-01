Kellen Moore withdraws name from consideration at Boise State; agrees to multi-year extension with Dallas Cowboys

"I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again," Kellen Moore said.

DALLAS — As Boise State continues its search for its next head football coach, we now know at least one candidate who is officially out of the race.

Former Bronco quarterback Kellen Moore signed a multi-year extension to remain the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, on Saturday, effectively withdrawing his name from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at his alma mater.

"I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State," Moore said. "I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again."

Moore, who played at Boise State from 2008-2011, became the winningest quarterback in FBS history, posting a 50-3 record as a starter. He still owns program passing records for completions (1,157), yards (14,667) and touchdowns (142).

When former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin left for Auburn on Dec. 22, Moore was immediately identified as one of the leading candidates.

Days later, during an interview session with Dallas media, Moore acknowledged his interest in the opening.

"Obviously, Boise is a unique one for me, special to me," said Moore. "I love that place. Obviously, just going through the process right now. I’m just focused on this game. We’ll kind of let all this stuff play out and see where it takes us."

Apparently, that process has led him right back to Dallas.

"I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator," said Moore. "We are building something special here in Dallas. I am thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job."

Moore, 32, is the second youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL. Since taking over as the play-caller in Dallas in prior last season, no team in the NFL has gained more total yards of offense than the Cowboys.

Despite a number of injuries across their offensive unit, Moore has Dallas playing some of their best football as of late. The Cowboys are one of just two teams in the NFL to score at least 30 points in each of their last three games.

As a result of their recent offensive outburst, the Cowboys now find themselves back in the playoff race. In fact, a Cowboys victory over the Giants, combined with a loss by the Washington Football Team to Philadelphia on Sunday, would put Dallas back in the postseason for the first time since 2018.