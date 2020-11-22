Bronco Roundup Game Day live at 7 p.m.: What you need to know about Boise State vs. Hawai'i

Between the late kickoff and the post-game press conference, Bronco Nation will likely be saying good morning to each other when this rivalry game ends.

BOISE, Idaho — We hope everyone was able to get in an afternoon nap or has a pot of coffee ready for tonight's game between Boise State and Hawai'i at 9 p.m. MT. With the late kickoff and the post-game press conference, which will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM, Bronco Nation will likely be saying good morning to each other when this chapter of a WAC-era rivalry ends.

Boise State (3-1, 3-0) traveled to Honolulu earlier this week to take on the 2-2 Rainbow Warriors. Last year, the Broncos beat Hawai'i by nearly three touchdowns twice, including in the Mountain West Championship.

Before kickoff at 9 p.m. MT, tune into KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7 or KTVB.COM at 7 p.m. for the Bronco Roundup Game Day show, which will be hosted live by Jay Tust and Will Hall. KTVB's sports duo will break down and recap everything that Bronco Nation needs to know about the matchup.

Boise State leads the all-time series 14-3 against Hawai'i and has won the last eight meetings between the teams since a 39-27 defeat in Honolulu back in 2007.

Prior to the loss 13 years ago, the Broncos won six straight as conference foes in the WAC.

The other two losses came in 1996 (20-14) and 1999 (34-19), both in Honolulu. The Broncos have never lost at home against the Warriors, going a perfect 8-0.

The last meeting between the teams was a 31-10 Broncos win in the 2019 Mountain West Championship Game, which came just about two months after the Warriors' previous visit to Albertsons Stadium - a 59-37 Boise State victory.

