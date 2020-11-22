Boise State's game against 4-0 San Jose State set for Saturday afternoon on Fox

For the first time since 2014, a Boise State home game will be one of the primary national networks.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is coach Bryan Harsin's full interview after the Broncos beat Hawai'i on Saturday night.

The Football Deities have blessed Bronco Nation with an afternoon kickoff for Boise State's final home game, which will be a nice change after the Boise State faithful stayed up to the early hours of Sunday to watch the Broncos beat Hawai'i.

Boise State (4-1, 4-0) will play San Jose State (4-0, 4-0) at 2 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised on Fox. This is the first time since 2014 that a Boise State game has aired on one of the primary national networks, like Fox, CBS, ABC or NBC. The game that was nationally televised in 2014 was the Mountain West Championship.

This will be the Broncos' last home game of the regular season. Boise State will finish the season with two road games against UNLV and Wyoming.

The Spartans will march into Albertsons Stadium fresh off of a sudden bye week. San Jose State was scheduled to play Fresno State on Nov. 21, but the game was called a no-contest when the Bulldogs did not meet the required number of players after a number were out due to COVID-19 or contact tracing.

San Jose State's last game was on Nov. 14 at home against the UNLV Rebels. The Spartans won 34-17.

Thanks to a 9 p.m. MT kickoff, the Broncos beat rival Hawai'i 40-32 early Sunday morning. The Rainbow Warriors kept themselves in the game after trailing by 16 at halftime.

Currently, the Nevada Wolfpack sits atop the Mountain West standings with a perfect 5-0 conference record. This year, due to covid forcing a shortened season, the conference is doing away with divisions to determine the championship game. Instead, the top two teams in terms of conference game win percentage will play in the title game.