Boise State's famous blue turf mentioned on 'Jeopardy!'

The answer was featured on Thursday night's episode of 'Jeopardy!'.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's famous blue turf was an answer during Thursday's episode of 'Jeopardy!', according to one Twitter user, @agboise.

The user, whose name is Alex Gutierrez, said his wife recorded the episode because he was working late and she sent him a photo of the answer.

It is unknown what category the answer was placed under, how much it was worth, or if the contestants answered it correctly.

Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp retweeted Gutierrez's tweet and said, "I would say it’s to the great joy of many a football purist."

College football purists may hate on the Blue, but the Broncos dominate opponents on the famous blue turf since former Athletic Director Gene Bleymaeir, who is a 2020 inductee to Boise State's Hall of Fame, installed the turf in 1986.

Between 1986 and 2019, the Broncos are 189-39 at home, have won 15 conference championships, and are currently riding a seven-game winning streak at home.

Boise State's first home game in the 2020 season will be against the Georgia Southern Eagles on September 5. The Eagles went 7-6 last season.

The Broncos' biggest game on the Blue next season will be against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, September 19. Boise State had to claw back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Seminoles 36-31 in Tallahassee, FL last season. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville, FL, but a hurricane forced the teams to play at Doak Campell Stadium at FSU.

