Boise State standout Khalil Shakir earns NFL Combine invite

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir is bound for Indianapolis next month after the National Football League announced its list of players invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

This year's combine takes place March 1 through March 7, with a total of 324 prospects set to work out in front of professional scouts at Lucas Oli Stadium.

Shakir's invitation marks the 18th-consecutive year a Bronco has been invited to the NFL event. According to Boise State Athletics, at least one Bronco to participate in the combine has been drafted each year since 2010.

The Murrieta, Calif., native and two-time All-Mountain West First-Team honoree etched his name in Boise State football history with a career-year during the Broncos' 2021 campaign.

Shakir's 77 receptions and 1,117 receiving yards last fall were both career-highs for the 6-0, 190-pound senior. He also led the country by registering 15-consecutive games with more than 65 receiving yards in each contest, Boise State said.

The Vista Murrieta High School alum is one of just 40 wide receivers invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. According to the NFL's list of prospects, Nevada's Romeo Doubs and Shakir are the only Mountain West wide receivers set to compete in Indianapolis.

Shakir sits at fifth all-time at Boise State in career receptions with 208, tied for sixth with 10 career 100-yard games and ranks fourth all-time in Broncos' history with 2,878 career receiving yards.

His undeniable career on The Blue also earned Shakir an invitation to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

In days leading up to the Feb. 5 senior bowl game, Shakir shined during National Team practices with his twitchy route-running ability and great hands. However, Shakir reportedly did not play in the game and did not log a catch.

The Boise State wide receiver's practice performances in front of NFL scouts in Alabama even caught the eye of ESPN's Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay and the NFL Draft itself:

“There’s a bunch of guys vying for that 2nd or 3rd round range, and I think Shakir really helped himself today” - @McShay13 on former #BoiseState WR Khalil Shakir following today’s practice at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/HS9fMauxCM — Will Hall (@WillHallKTVB) February 3, 2022

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be televised on the NFL Network next month. Shakir's combination of speed and ball talent will be on full display before the NFL Draft begins April 28.

A full list of prospects invited to the NFL Combine can be viewed here.