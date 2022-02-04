Idaho's Andrew Blaser bound for the Winter Olympics

The Meridian High alum and Capital High assistant volleyball coach competes in the skeleton.

BOISE, Idaho — Sledding head-first down an icy chute at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour, chasing Olympic gold -- sounds like a job for an Idahoan. That's exactly what Andrew Blaser, who grew up in Meridian, will be doing this February at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Blaser is one of three athletes named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic skeleton team. His nomination was announced Friday, along with the nominations of two women, Kelly Curtis and Katie Uhlaender. This will be the first Olympics for Blaser and Curtis.

Blaser is from Meridian. The 32-year-old graduated from Meridian High School and is a University of Idaho alum. He works as an assistant volleyball coach at Capital High School in Boise.

As a Vandal student-athlete, Blaser majored in food and nutrition, and competed in decathlon, volleyball and cheerleading. He earned eight first-team Western Athletic Conference bids as a member of the Vandal indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

According to Blaser's Team USA bio, he began competing in skeleton as a family joke. Since then, he's become a serious competitor in the sport. Highlights of Blaser's skeleton career include four North American Cup gold medals during the 2018-2019 season, and several World Cup showings during the 2019-2020 season.

Blaser is one of at least three athletes with Idaho ties slated to compete in this year's Winter Olympics. Beijing will be the fourth Winter Olympics appearance for Hilary Knight of Sun Valley - who won gold as a member of the 2018 U.S. women's hockey team. Victor native Breezy Johnson, an alpine skier, will compete in her second Olympics.

Another Idahoan, Chase Josey of Hailey, is looking to qualify for the U.S. Olympic snowboarding team in the halfpipe event. U.S. Ski and Snowboard is expected to complete its nominations before the end of January.

The Winter Olympics begin February 4, 2022.

So proud of Coach Blaser! Olympian! 🇺🇲 #likeaneagle🦅 #Repost @capitalvolleyball ... Our very own coach Andrew was just... Posted by Capital High School - Boise on Saturday, January 15, 2022

