BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos' season-opener game against the Florida State Seminoles has been moved due to Hurricane Dorian, which is now forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Jacksonville, FL as a neutral site matchup, but now the game has reportedly moved to Tallahassee, FL for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff time (10 a.m. MT).

Moving the game to Tallahassee now makes it a true home game for the Seminoles. Doak Campell Stadium, the home of the Seminoles, has a capacity of nearly 80,000. Florida State went 4-3 at home last season.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

