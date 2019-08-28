BOISE, Idaho — Friday Night Football on KTVB is changing how and where you can catch the latest prep football highlights this year.

Starting this week, Friday Night Football will no longer air on Idaho's Very Own 24/7 channel but instead will live stream live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube channel beginning at 10:35 p.m.

Jay Tust and Will Hall will continue to bring you the latest scores, highlights and high school football news every Friday night, but now you'll be able to watch it when and where you want to - on mobile or desktop devices.

Once the show ends, you'll be able to watch the recording of it on our YouTube channel whenever you want, no matter where you're at.

We will continue sharing highlights from individual games each week but in a brand new way.

Every Thursday throughout the football season, following the end of each game, we'll post stats and scores from every matchup on KTVB.com in a weekly recap of high school football around southern Idaho. These weekly recaps will then be updated with video highlights after Friday Night Football airs, that way you won't miss any action from any games that week.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app

We want to see your photos and videos! Make sure to tag us using #ktvbhss on all social media platforms.

Your submission could end up on air and online every Friday.

Also, make sure to like and follow KTVB High School Sports on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Watch more High School Sports:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: