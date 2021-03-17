Boise State pauses spring football due to increased COVID-19 cases

Athletic director Jeremiah Dickey said that the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team on Tuesday paused all football-related activities because of "an upward trend in COVID-19 cases and absences due to contact tracing."

Athletic director Jeremiah Dickey said that the move was out of an abundance of caution.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is and always will be our primary concern," Dickey said in a statement. "At this point in time, we felt it was in the best interest of the program to pause all activities."

According to the university, it is exceeding all offseason COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the NCAA, which recommends surveillance PCR testing for 25-50% of student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel every two weeks.

The Broncos began spring football practice late last week. Boise State says it conducted weekly PCR tests for 50% of the team leading up to the start of spring ball.

Since practice got underway, the university has been testing all players, coaches and staff within the inner bubble on a weekly basis.