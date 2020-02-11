Boise State football presser with Bryan Harsin set for Tuesday morning

Boise State will next face off against ninth-ranked BYU at home on Friday, Nov. 6.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Football Coach Bryan Harsin will hold his weekly press conference Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 a.m.

The presser will be streamed live in this story on KTVB.COM and on our Youtube page.

The Broncos are coming off a 49-30 win over the Air Force Falcons on Saturday night, despite playing without starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier and starting safety JL Skinner.

Harsin praised the performance of USC transfer Jack Sears in the game, saying that he "thought that he prepared himself very well."

The coach has not yet signaled whether Sears will start again this weekend.

"We'll figure out what this next week looks like and you guys know this - this is such an unusual year with so many different things, and that's part of what we are dealing with," Harsin said. "It's not a normal season where you know going into each and every week what is going to be the case with your players, and the situation that you're going to be in."

Boise State will next face off against ninth-ranked BYU at home on Friday, Nov. 6.

Check back for updates from the Tuesday press conference.