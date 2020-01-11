Watch Coach Bryan Harsin and the Boise State Broncos reflect on win over Air Force

The players and Coach Harsin discuss strategy and planning of winning game against Air Force, the Broncos' second win of the season.

BOISE, Idaho — After the Broncos' 49-30 win over the Air Force Falcons on Saturday night, coach Bryan Harsin and a couple of Boise State players met with the Treasure Valley sports media for a post-game press conference. The conference was live-streamed on KTVB's YouTube Channel and in this article.

Boise State opened the season with a home win over the Aggies, with a strong defensive showing that shut Utah State out in the first half and the Broncos' offense showcasing the variety of weapons at their disposal.

Their second game of the season did not arrive without its curveballs: Boise State starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier and starting safety JL Skinner did not play in the Air Force game on Saturday.

Bachmeier and Skinner were on a list of 29 players that did not travel to Colorado Springs. Mountain West rules limit travel parties to 74 players, which means not everyone on the roster can travel to road games.

Boise State confirmed that Bachmeier and Skinner are not missing the game for disciplinary reasons.

The university also reported that one individual tested positive for COVID-19 this week. However, they are not revealing the identity of the individual.

Junior Jack Sears will likely make his first start for the Broncos. The USC grad transfer made his Boise State debut last Saturday against Utah State. He played a handful of snaps throughout the game and completed 2-of-3 passes for 11 yards and rushed twice for eight yards.

During tonight's game, he showed up for the team once again. Just seconds into the first quarter, Sears hit CT Thomas for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.

