Game Tracker: Follow live updates as the Boise State Broncos face the Air Force Falcons

Boise State football team will play its first road game of the season, traveling to Colorado for a Halloween day matchup.

BOISE, Idaho — Follow our live scoreboard and tweets as the Boise State Broncos kickoff against the Air Force Falcons at 4p.m. mountain time on Saturday, Oct. 31. Scroll down to see our game tracker.

The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

If you haven't already, check our comprehensive Game Day Guide for everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Due to the pandemic, only the academy's cadets will be allowed in the stands for the game. Like Boise State, Air Force is encouraging fans to buy cutouts that will be placed in the stadium on game day.

The Broncos opened the abbreviated 2020 season at home last weekend and, while it was their first game, they appeared to be in mid-season form in the 42-13 beatdown of Utah State.

Meanwhile, Air Force, one of the top teams in the conference last season, holds a 1-1 record after losing 17-6 at San Jose State last Saturday. The Falcons previously beat Navy 40-7 in the season-opener.

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel and on the KTVB mobile app.

How to watch the Broncos-Falcons Oct. 31 game:

Sparklight: Channel 139 / 1139 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 221

Dish Network: Channel 158

Cox: Channel 234