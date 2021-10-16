Boise State loses to Air Force on The Blue, the Broncos' third-straight home loss

With their fourth loss on the season through the first half of the regular season, the Broncos have already matched their worst season since 2015.

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday night, the Boise State football team failed to defend The Blue at Albertsons Stadium against the Air Force Academy after the Broncos lost to the Falcons 17-24.

The Broncos (3-4, 1-2) entered the week seven conference matchup looking to capitalize on last week's upset win over BYU and to end their two-game losing streak at home. Now, their losing streak sits at three games, their longest in decades.

Following the end of Saturday's matchup, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and two players and/or coaches will meet with the Treasure Valley sports news media for a post-game press conference. The press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Scroll down to find the live stream player.

Once the post-game press conference ends, individual interviews with Avalos and the Broncos will be included in this article. Check back for updates.

Saturday's loss to Air Force (6-1, 3-1) is the Broncos' first loss to the Falcons on The Blue since 2015.

A three-game losing streak on The Blue would be the longest such streak since the 1996 and 1997 seasons, the first two years that Boise State was part of the Football Bowl Subdivision, or FBS. In those two seasons, the Broncos had a five-game losing streak at home.

In 1996, Boise State went 2-10 and then followed that up with a 4-7 record in 1997, which was the Broncos' last losing season. Since 2000, the Broncos' worst record was 8-5 in 2013 during Chris Petersen's final season as Boise State's head coach.

With their fourth loss on the 2021 season, Boise State has matched their worst season since since 2015, when then-head coach Bryan Harsin and the Broncos went 9-4.

Looking ahead of the Broncos' schedule, if Avalos and company can't right the ship during their upcoming bye week, Boise State could be flirting with their worst season this century. Heading into the second half of the season, Boise State's opponents are a combined 20-12, a 62.5% winning percentage.

After their bye in week eight, the Broncos will be on the road against Colorado State (3-3, 2-0) then Fresno State (5-2, 2-1). Boise State won't return to The Blue until Nov. 12 when the Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-2) fly out to the City of Trees.

In week 12 of the regular season, the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-3) will travel to Boise on Nov. 20. In the final week of the season, the Broncos will travel to San Diego to take on the San Diego State Aztecs on Black Friday. The Aztecs are currently ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and are 6-0 for the second time in the last 40 years.

Photos: Boise State v. Air Force 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

Editor's Note: To never miss a beat of Boise State football news this season, make sure to download the KTVB app for the latest updates, stories and scores.