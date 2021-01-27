TuSTATS: Numbers don't lie, Boise State has been flat out dominant this season

The Broncos have eight 20-point victories this season, tied for the second most in college basketball

The Boise State men's basketball team has been one of the most dominant programs in college basketball this season.

Yes, their winning streak is impressive. At 13 row, they continue to extend a program-record that is tied for the fifth longest active streak in college basketball.

LONGEST ACTIVE WINNING STREAKS

1. Winthrop - 20

2. Gonzaga - 19

T3. Baylor - 14

T3. Drake - 14

T5. Belmont - 13

T5. Boise State - 13

In fact, the last time the Broncos lost a game most of us hadn't even finish digesting Thanksgiving dinner. The date was Nov. 27, exactly two months ago today. Boise State ran out of time in their comeback efforts against a Houston squad that's currently ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25.

That was also the Broncos first game of the season. They were playing on the road and were without Arizona transfers Emmanual Akot and Devonaire Doutrive, the former due to COVID-19 protocols and the latter due to transfer rules.

Also, star forward Derrick Alston went scoreless in a 0-for-6 shooting effort.

Boise State has rolled most of their opponents since that game. Of their 13 total victories, 11 have come by at least 11 points, with eight by 20-or-more, tied for second most such victories in the NCAA this season.

MOST 20+ POINT VICTORIES

1. Gonzaga - 9

T2. Abilene Christian - 8

T2. Boise State - 8

T4. Baylor - 7

T4. Iowa - 7

T4. 5 other schools

As for Alston, he's tallied up seven 20-point performances this season, tied for second most in the Mountain West. He has shot it well, too, making three-or-more three-point fields on eight different occasion, tied for the most in the conference.

The amazing thing about this team? Even when they're not good they still find ways to be great.

Boise State beat Fresno State, 73-51, last Wednesday. The Broncos shot just 38.8% from the field but still managed to beat the Bulldogs by 22. At that point in time, Boise State was the only team in the entire country with multiple 20-point victories in games they shot under 40.0% this season.

If you're not yet sold on how rare that is, check this out:

Prior to this season, Boise State was just 12-49 (.197 win%) in the Leon Rice Era when shooting 39.0% or worse. This season, however, the the Broncos 2-0 in such contests, winning both by at least 22 points.

Nov. 29 - vs Sam Houston State, W, 86-55 (39.7 FG%)

Jan. 20 - vs Fresno State, W, 73-51 (38.8%)

With the final week of January upon us, Boise State is chasing a pair of accomplishments that are even more unique. A road sweep at Colorado State this week would give the Broncos their first-ever perfect January. Considering they also sit just one spot outside of the AP Top 25, it could also result in the second-ever ranking in program history.