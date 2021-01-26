Boise State narrowly misses cracking AP Top 25

The Broncos have only been ranked one time in program history

BOISE -- The Boise State men's basketball team is as close as they've ever been to their second Associated Press Top 25 ranking in program history.

The Broncos (13-1) received 108 points in the top 25 poll that was released on Monday. They sit one spot back of No. 25 Louisville (10-3), who garnered 117 points this week.

Boise State won their lone contest this past week, a 73-51 comeback victory over Fresno State at ExtraMile Arena on Wednesday. The Broncos and Bulldogs were scheduled to play again on Friday but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 relate issues. It was later determined a false-positive was the reason.

BREAKING: The #BoiseState men’s basketball team will resume normal activities tomorrow and begin preparing for their two-series at Colorado State this coming week.



After further testing, there was a false positive attributed to an asymptomatic patient. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 24, 2021

Forty-four of the 64 total voters put Boise State in their respective top 25 this week, up from just eight last week. Honolulu Star Advertiser reporter Stephen Tsai moved the Broncos from unranked to No. 19 on his own ballot, the highest any voter ranked Boise State this week.

It's been nearly six years since Boise State cracked the AP Top 25 for the first and only time in school history. In the final regular season poll of the 2015 season, the Broncos were ranked No. 25. Boise State also won their only Mountain West title that year, and it was the last time they qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

The Broncos have won 13 straight games, tied for the fourth longest active winning streak in college basketball this season. They've dominated their competition too, winning eight games by 20-or-more points, tied for the second most such victories in the NCAA.

Boise State is currently the only undefeated team left in Mountain West play. The first-place Broncos hit the road for a two-game series with Colorado State this week. The Rams have won five of their last six games, and possess Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy, one of the top duos in the entire conference.

AP Top 25 - Week 10





1. Gonzaga (15-0) - 1,597 (613 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (14-0) - 1,539 (3 first-place votes)

3. Villanova (10-1) - 1,459

4. Michigan (13-1) - 1,376

5. Texas (11-2) - 1,341

6. Houston (13-1) - 1,281

7. Iowa (12-3) - 1,214

8. Virginia (10-2) - 1,067

9. Alabama (13-3) - 1,039

10. Texas Tech (11-4) - 954

11. West Virginia (10-4) - 869

12. Missouri (10-2) - 833

13. Ohio State (12-4) - 810

14. Wisconsin (12-4) - 757

15. Kansas (10-5) - 665

16. Florida State (9-2) - 656

17. Creighton (11-4) - 640

18. Tennessee (10-3) - 638

19. Illinois (10-5) - 415

20. Virginia Tech (11-3) - 242

21. Minnesota (11-5) - 223

22. Saint Louis (7-1) - 218

23. UCLA (12-3) - 157

24. Oklahoma (9-4) - 151

25. Louisville (10-3) - 117

Receiving Votes: Boise State 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, USC 50, Oregon 49, Oklahoma State 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola Chicago 12, Purdue 11, BYU 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4